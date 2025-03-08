Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state has made a big jump and has developed 33 Sectoral Policies to facilitate business. He inaugurated the Sifi Data Centre in Greater Noida on Saturday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "As per the global scenario, we have formulated policies on the technology required by today's modern era and the youth, through research and development. We have come forward with 33 Sectoral Policies. Today, we have taken a big leap in the ease of doing business. We have implemented investments worth Rs 15 lakh crores, which has given jobs to lakhs of youths in the state itself. As the top-achieving state of the country, UP is creating more than 500 single windows for ease of doing business. We have taken it forward through the Nivesh Sarathi portal to monitor MoUs."

He further said that Uttar Pradesh has today risen as the biggest hub of IT and Electronics in the country and that establishing a data center in Uttar Pradesh was a dream, but due to policy paralysis earlier, it was difficult.

"A large part of India's electronic items is being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and especially Noida and Greater Noida has become its hub. Uttar Pradesh alone is supplying 65 to 70 percent of the country's mobile manufacturing and 55 percent of electronic components of mobile within the country today," the UP CM said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said that he was hopeful that even in Lucknow, an artificial intelligence data center would soon be inaugurated.

Earlier CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a joint credit camp for the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan. The camp aims to facilitate loans for young entrepreneurs as part of the State's effort to boost entrepreneurship. (ANI)

