New Delhi, March 08: The Centre announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission (CPC) in January 2025, with its recommendations expected to be submitted by early 2026. The government is set to announce the chairman and two commission members next month, marking a significant step in the process. Since the announcement, there has been speculation about salary and pension revisions, particularly regarding the fitment factor, which determines salary hikes. However, the Pay Commission’s role extends beyond salary increments, as it also reviews allowances and benefits provided to central government employees.

Reports indicate that the 8th Pay Commission may revise allowances, removing outdated ones and introducing new benefits. This aligns with the 7th Pay Commission, which reviewed 196 allowances, of which only 95 were retained, while 101 allowances were abolished, merged, or omitted. 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Government Employees Expect? All You Need To Know.

Additionally, the 7th Pay Commission recommended a fitment factor of 2.57, raising the minimum salary to INR 18,000 and the maximum to INR 2,25,000. 8th Pay Commission: Massive Salary Hike on Cards for Central Government Employees, Here’s What To Expect.

The terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission, outlining its scope and framework, are expected to be finalized before April 2025. Once formed, the commission may take about a year to compile its report, during which it will engage with stakeholders, particularly representatives of central government employees, to understand their demands.

Employees are eagerly awaiting salary hikes and potential new allowances, with the final implementation dependent on the government’s review of the commission’s recommendations.

