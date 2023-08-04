Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that he will meet Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot and will demand an SIT Investigation into the Udupi Medical College video incident as they have "no faith in the Udupi Police Department.”

“Today we are complaining to the Governor about the video shooting case at Udupi College. This case should be fully investigated, and a SIT should be formed. This must be investigated by SIT only. We have no faith in the Udupi Police Department,” said Former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Three girls from a medical college in Udupi district, Karnataka, were reported to have filmed their fellow students in the washroom.

Days after the incident Udupi Police registered two separate FIRs in the Udupi Medical College video incident case.

A statement released by the police details that police took suo motu cognizance and that two separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident, adding that an investigation has been initiated.

The Malpe Police Station in Udipi has filed one case against the three girls and the management of the college administration for allegedly filming a private picture of a person and regarding the deletion of the said video.

The second case is linked to the uploading of an edited video on YouTube channels and posted by one person on his Twitter account, which the police have alleged was used to spread fake news and offensive and communal hatred on social media.

A case has been filed at the Malpe Police Station for attempting to cause harm to harmony, and police said a probe will be carried out.

The incident has triggered a war of words between the opposition BJP and the Karnataka Government.

The BJP has accused the Siddaramiah government of not taking timely action.

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told ANI: "Police are not taking any action. They wanted to take action against the girl who raised the alarm - the whistle-blower rather than the culprits. After a hue and cry, they have lodged an FIR. The State Government is saying it is fake news. If it is so, why were three girls suspended, and why is there an apology letter? The police have failed; they are under tremendous political pressure. I urge them to work without any political pressure.

Meanwhile, the Congress has hit back at the BJP, accusing them of politicising the matter.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said, “An FIR has already been registered in this regard. The police will investigate the case. The BJP doesn't want justice in this matter; they just want politics. Protesting for politics If they really have a responsibility towards society, let them protest on the issue of Manipur. (ANI)

