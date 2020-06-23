New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that "we stand united against the Chinese attack". However, he asked the central government if China has occupied Indian land in Ladakh.

"We stand united against the attack by China. Has China occupied Indian land?" the Congress leader tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Also Read | Oppo Find X2 5G Smartphone Now Available for Online Sale in India on Amazon.in; Check Price & Exciting Offers.

He also posted a picture captured by his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Earlier on Monday, he had targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory and asked: "why is China praising PM Modi during this conflict?"

Also Read | Heavy Rain Lashes Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Watch Video: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

Gandhi has been attacking the Central government after the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Ladakh in which twenty personnel of the Indian Army were killed.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)