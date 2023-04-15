New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): To provide connectivity to all places of heritage in India, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday informed that the department has devised a comprehensive programme to connect Khatu Shyam Ji Shrine by rail network.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said, "Khatu Shyam Ji is one of the most revered temples visited by people of the world. About 50-60 lakh devotees visit Khatu Shyam ji in a year. Railway has made a plan to connect all our cultural heritage and places of reverence. Arrangements have been made so that Khatu Shyam ji can connect with the railway network."

"Recently permission has been given for its survey. We will start work soon after completing the survey," he added.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives equal importance to both heritage and development. "Recently, our MP Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati also came to me regarding this issue. We will start work in this direction soon," he said.

Talking about the development of other amenities for the convenience of the people, Vaishnaw said, "The distance from Ringas Junction to Khatu Shyam Ji is about 17 kms. When a new line is build out from the main line, it needs comprehensive development. For example, there should be a facility for the terminal and maintenance of coaching stock."

"Also, arrangements should be made to start trains from there. Because devotees come from all over the country to visit Khatu Shyam ji. So, there should be such a system that the train can start from there or reach there. Keeping all these things in mind, a complete comprehensive plan is being prepared," he added.

It is notable that Khatu Shyam Temple is one of the most sacred temples in India. In Rajasthan, the Hindu deity Barbarika is worshipped as Khatu Shyam. Khatu is 43 km from Sikar City and 17 km from Ringas. After connecting with the rail network people can directly reach to this shrine by train. (ANI)

