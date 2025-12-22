Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], December 22 (ANI): Former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Monday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after launching a new political party named Janata Unnayan Party, and in a show of strength, asserted that the Trinamool Congress Party would be reduced to zero in Murshidabad.

Humayun Kabir said, "On December 12, 2012, Chief Minister Mamata gave me 35 minutes of her time. I didn't ask for anything that day. In 2011, TMC had an alliance with Congress. But in Murshidabad, TMC won only one seat. Congress won 14 seats. I challenge Mamata Banerjee directly: show me that you can win a single seat. We will reduce Mamata Banerjee's party to zero in Murshidabad. I also want to warn the BJP. If they field candidates in 200 seats, I will show them by winning 100 seats!"

Also Read | Bangladesh Temporarily Suspends Consular, Visa Services From High Commission in New Delhi Amid Diplomatic Tensions.

He also hit out at Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim, and said that if he is harassed unnecessarily, then he would respond accordingly.

"BJP is running the country and 19 states. They have the right to declare candidates in the upcoming elections. In the coming days, they will announce their candidates. Mamata Banerjee will announce her candidates after the Election Commission announces the election dates. Firhad Hakim's people are preventing people from attending my meeting. Don't do this, or I will surround your office with lakhs of people from Brigade Ground," speaking to ANI, he said.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra, His Wife Himani Pay Courtesy Visit to Former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier, Humayun Kabir said that his party would work for the common man.

The former TMC leader launched the new party following his suspension from the Trinamool Congress over remarks in which he claimed that he would inaugurate a Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on December 6.

Kabir had defended his actions, saying the Constitution gives him the right to build a mosque.

Addressing the gathering in Murshidabad, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here. Now we see someone laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Sagardighi. But the Constitution allows us to build a mosque."

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat alleged that a "political conspiracy" was underway to revive the dispute over the Babri Masjid. The RSS Chief said that the foundation stone laying ceremony for the masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad is being "done for votes" and will not benefit either Hindus or Muslims.

"Now, this is a political conspiracy to restart the dispute by rebuilding the Babri Masjid. This is being done for votes; it is neither for the benefit of Muslims nor Hindus. This shouldn't happen. That's what I think," Mohan Bhagwat said in Kolkata.

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on his alleged call to construct a 'Babri Masjid', Humayun Kabir accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of harbouring links with the RSS. He further alleged that Mamata Banerjee is helping the RSS expand its footprint in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)