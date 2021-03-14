Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): Ramping up the campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Kharagpur for which a huge crowd gathered on Sunday.

Besides Shah, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, actor Hiran Chatterjee have also taken part in the roadshow that witnessed a huge crowd.

BJP has fielded Hiran Chatterjee from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat in the upcoming polls.

Shah will also address public meetings in Jhargram in West Bengal on Monday.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

