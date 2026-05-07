India News | West Bengal: BJP Leaders Allege 'targeted, Premeditated' Killing of Suvendu Adhikari's Aide

Madhyamgram (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): West Bengal BJP leaders on Thursday termed the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide as a "targeted and premeditated" attack, alleging the involvement of multiple assailants on motorcycles.

On Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari's PA was allegedly shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

Also Read | TVK Chief Vijay Faces FIR Plea in Madras High Court Over Alleged Income Tax Irregularities.

The BJP leaders Sujay Kumar Dey and Keya Ghosh accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the incident to create fear and assert dominance in the area. They also demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Sujay Kumar Dey told reporters, "The actions committed were completely illegal. Who is responsible for this? From Bonga to places like Rajarhat and Gopalpur, the BJP has won. Why did the BJP not win in Madhyamgram? Because they want to turn Madhyamgram into a breeding ground. This was not justified."

Also Read | Chandranath Rath Killed: Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead in Bengal's Madhyamgram; Another Critically Injured.

"According to our information, four to five individuals were riding on a motorcycle when they shot the victim, and the act was premeditated. Additionally, four to five motorcycles were involved in the incident," he added.

Dey alleged that Adhikari's personal assistant was specifically targeted in the incident. "Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant and driver were both present in the car; however, only his personal assistant was targeted and killed. There are no reports of any other attacks," he added.

"They did not attack indiscriminately. They killed the specific individual they intended to target and then stopped. Through this act, they are trying to instil fear in Madhyamgram and show that power still rests with the TMC," Dey further alleged.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh also alleged TMC's involvement, calling it a "vindictive party."

"Chandranath Rath, also known as Chandra, was shot at point-blank range in Madhyamgram. He worked extensively during the Bhabanipur election, where Suvendu Adhikari secured a significant victory against Mamata Banerjee. This is why I maintain that TMC is a party of looters and killers. He was targeted out of rage and frustration. After the new government is formed, those responsible for the killing will not be spared," Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sayani Ghosh termed the incident "extremely disturbing" and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

Sayani Ghosh wrote on X, "Extremely disturbing incident reported about Mr Chandranath Rath. Beyond party lines, beyond political and ideological differences, beyond who is in power, each one of us has the responsibility to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of every individual living in this state. No life should be lost like this. Urging the police administration to take stringent action and the strongest measures against every culprit associated with the violence reported over the past few days."

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant was allegedly shot dead. Adhikari rushed to the hospital following the incident, while several BJP workers also gathered at the spot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)