Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): West Bengal Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has busted a cyber fraud gang operating across multiple states and apprehended the ringleader from Gujarat, police said.

The CID WB arrested Shah Darshil Pareshbhai, a resident of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the mastermind of a multi-state scam racket, on April 19, the police said.

This arrest was the result of an investigation into a complaint by a retired person who lost around Rs 5 lakh due to a bank KYC update scam, leading to the registration of an FIR, the police added.

The CID WB discovered during their investigation that the main operation was being conducted from Gujarat. The gang, led by Shah Darshil Pareshbhai, is active in at least 3-4 different states, police said.

Following his arrest, he will be produced in a local court and taken on remand for further investigation, police said. (ANI)

