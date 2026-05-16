India News | West Bengal: Clash Between Groups Triggers Stone Pelting at Police Outpost in Asansol; Probe Underway

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], May 16 (ANI): A brawl erupted between two groups of people, followed by stone pelting at the police outpost, causing minor damage, according to a police official. The West Bengal police have launched an investigation to identify the accused persons.

Speaking to the reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Asansol Durgapur Police commissionerate, Dhruba Das, on Saturday, informed that the incident took place on late Friday evening at around 9 PM.

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He added that the authorities have introduced Police picketing at some locations, and the situation is now under control.

"Around 9 pm last night, a huge crowd had gathered to discuss some issue. Police personnel were also here. Two groups had formed amid the crowd, and they started an argument with each other. Police attempted to break it off. But the crowd pelted stones at the Police outpost, which caused minor damage. So, we are examining the CCTV to identify those involved. Action will be taken against them. The situation is under control as of now. We have introduced Police picketing at some locations. The situation is normal right now. We are inquiring as to what the entire matter was about," he said.

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An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a person died, and several others were injured after a sudden air blast at an Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) coal mine led to the collapse of a coal shaft in West Bengal's Asansol region.

According to ECL Safety Manager Binod Singh, preliminary findings suggest a possible lapse in mine management. "Prime facie reports point to a stowing void. It seems to be a management lapse," he said.

He further added, "Such a huge air blast despite a hydraulic stowing is beyond my imagination. One person has died. His body is kept here. Four to five people are critically injured... Everyone has been rescued."

Calling for a detailed probe, he said, "Prime facie, it seems like a serious lapse by the management. There should be a complete investigation into this."

BJP leader Debtanu Bhattacharya also confirmed the incident and said, "A labourer has died. Among the injured, two are officers. I have spoken to the CMD (Chairman and Managing Director). He said that this accident occurred due to an air blast. I will speak to the coal minister to learn the exact reasons." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)