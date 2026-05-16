Bandi Bhageerath Interim Protection Denied: What Are the Allegations Against Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son?

The Telangana High Court on Friday night, May 15, declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Bhageerath Sai, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against him earlier this month.

Justice T Madhavi Devi, who resumed hearing the interim anticipatory bail petition on Friday evening, said she was not inclined to pass any interim order at this stage. The hearing continued until nearly midnight, with the court indicating that orders would be issued on the next vacation court day. Telangana: SIT Summons Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son Bandi Bhagirath in POCSO Case Probe.

What Is the POCSO Case Against Bandi Bhageerath About?

The case was registered at Petbasheerabad police station on May 8 based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. According to the complaint, Bhageerath was allegedly in a relationship with the minor girl and sexually harassed her. After the victim’s statement was recorded, police invoked more stringent provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The mother of the girl later issued a detailed public statement alleging that Bhageerath emotionally manipulated her daughter, intimidated the family, delayed registration of their complaint and attempted to dissuade them from pursuing legal action. POCSO Case Against Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son: KTR Questions Bandi Sai Bhagirath’s ‘Disappearance’, Targets BJP Over ‘Beti Bachao’.

What Happened During the High Court Hearing?

During Friday’s hearing, counsel representing Bhageerath sought interim protection from arrest until final orders were passed on the anticipatory bail plea. Initially, arguments focused on interim relief, but later shifted toward anticipatory bail itself.

The counsel for Bhageerath argued that the court had inherent powers to grant interim bail while the final anticipatory bail application remained pending. Among other submissions, the defence noted that the complainant had acknowledged that her daughter had entered into a relationship with the accused in 2025 and that there had been a cordial relationship between them.

Opposing any relief, counsel for the victim argued that Bhageerath’s father is an influential political figure and that there was a possibility of evidence tampering if interim protection was granted.

Before the arguments began, Justice Madhavi Devi expressed concern over what she described as a smear campaign on social media related to the case and said she was pained by it. The judge was informed that the city police commissioner had already been alerted regarding the matter.

She also stated that she would recuse herself from hearing the matter if the victim’s counsel had reservations about appearing before her. However, following requests from the counsels, the hearing proceeded.

Bandi Bhageerath’s Counter-Complaint

Separately, Bhageerath had also lodged a complaint with police in Karimnagar against the girl and her family. In his complaint, he alleged that the girl had invited him to family functions and group gatherings and that, believing the family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them on visits to certain holy places as part of a group of friends.

Bhageerath further alleged that the girl’s family later pressured him to marry her. According to his complaint, when he rejected the proposal, the family allegedly demanded money and threatened to file false complaints against him if he did not comply.

He claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but later the family allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened that the girl’s mother would commit suicide if the demands were not met. Police registered an FIR based on Bhageerath’s complaint as well.

The matter remains under investigation, and the Telangana High Court is expected to pass further orders on the anticipatory bail plea in the coming days. The case has drawn significant public and political attention due to the involvement of the son of a Union minister and the serious nature of allegations under the POCSO Act.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).