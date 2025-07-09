Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): A clash broke out between two groups over a cricket tournament in Bagracote area of Siliguri district in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Locals pelted stones at police and security personnel deployed in Bagracote following a clash. The security personnel are trying to bring the situation under control.

More details awaited. (ANI)

