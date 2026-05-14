India News | West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Holds Victory Procession in Bhabanipur, Vacates Nandigram Assembly Seat

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): Following a landslide victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari led a massive victory procession through the Bhabanipur constituency on Wednesday.

Adhikari took his oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bhabanipur, formally vacating his Nandigram seat.

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In the 2026 Assembly elections, Adhikari contested from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, the latter previously represented by Mamata Banerjee, and won both seats decisively. His victory in Bhabanipur over the outgoing Chief Minister was viewed as a symbolic turning point in Bengal politics.

On the Bhabanipur seat, Adhikari got 73917 votes in comparison to 58812 of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leader defeated the TMC Chief by a vote margin of over 15,000 votes. Similarly, in Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari got 127301 votes, defeating TMC's Pabitra Kar by a vote margin of over 9,000 votes

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Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari took oath as an MLA in the Legislative Assembly after a sweeping victory from Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the assembly elections.

State Minister Dilip Ghosh also took the oath as an MLA of the Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari was welcomed and recieved with a Guard of Honour in the assembly. As a sign of respect, CM Adhikari bowed down to the steps of the Legislative Assembly before entering the house.

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency.

Calling it the beginning of a new chapter for the state, Adhikari said the "Sonar Bangla" era had officially begun after the BJP's sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Promptly after taking charge, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state government has begun the process of transferring land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the India-Bangladesh border. The newly elected chief minister said that the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration.

"In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period," Adhikari said. (ANI)

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