Asansol (West Bengal) [India], November 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at Kulti Railway Station in Paschim Bardhaman, Asansol district, West Bengal, on Saturday.

As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade reached the spot, and began fire extinguishing operations.

Also Read | Cylinder Blast in Thane: Two Killed As Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Shop Due to Cylinder Explosion in Mumbra Area (Watch Video).

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Scuffle Breaks Out at Sardarshahar Constituency, Representative of Counciller Alleges Attack on Him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)