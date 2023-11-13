Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): Two garment shops at a market in West Bengal's Siliguri were gutted in fire on Sunday night, said officials.

Two fire engines reached Siliguri's Seth Srilal market and doused the fire. No casualties have been reported so far, the officials added.

Fire department officials have started an investigation to find the cause of the fire.

Khokon Bhattacharya, secretary of the Seth Srilal market committee, said, "It is very unfortunate that on the day of Diwali, two garment shops were fully gutted. It could have been major if the firefighters had not arrived in time".

More details are awaited. (ANI)

