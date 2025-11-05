New Delhi, November 5: The Delhi police recently busted a "Money Heist" gang, which allegedly stole INR 150 crore and cheated several people of INR 23 crore. The gang members were identified as Arpit, Prabhat, and Abbas. Police officials said that the "Money Heist" gang from the national capital was inspired by the Netflix thriller Money Heist. It is learned that the gang not only stole the money through an elaborate plan but also named themselves after characters in the Spanish crime series.

Accused Named Themselves After Characters of Money Heist

According to a report in NDTV, the "Money Heist" gang of Delhi duped several people online by promising them good returns on investing in the stock market. During the investigation, cops found that the trio used the names of the characters to hide their identities. So who took which character's name? Cops said that Arpit, who is a lawyer, became "Professor". On the other hand, Prabhat Vajpayee, a Computer Science Master's graduate and Abbas took "Amanda" and "Freddy" names, respectively. Delhi Shocker: 3 Sports Players Stabbed During Robbery Attempt in Lajpat Nagar; 2 Attackers Caught.

Understanding Delhi's 'Money Heist' Gang's Modus Operandi

Officials of the Delhi police said that the accused created several secret groups on social media, through which they lured people, promising high returns on investments in the stock market. The investigation revealed that the trio made dozens of groups on social media and WhatsApp. As per their modus operandi, the accused used to share stock market advice and tips on these groups, following which they promised the victims excellent returns on investing in the share market through them.

How Many People Were Cheated by the 'Money Heist' Gang

Initially, the "Money Heist" gang of Delhi won people's trust by booking them small profits; however, the moment a victim invested a large amount, the accused would block the account. Officials also said that victims who tried to withdraw their money were duped by the gang and even threatened into depositing more money. It is reported that the trio cheated more than 300 people from people nationwide using this method. Cops said that the gang carried out the fraud while staying at luxury hotels.

The probe also revealed that the fraud was carried out using mobile phones and laptops. The incident came to light after police conducted raids as part of the investigation at several places in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and West Bengal's Siliguri. During the raids, the police seized 11 mobile phones, 17 SIM cards, 12 bank passbooks and chequebooks, and 32 debit cards. They also recovered screenshots of numerous online transactions and WhatsApp chats. Highway Theft Case: Delhi Police Cracks Robbery Case Within 48 Hours, Recovers 6,000 kg of Stolen Copper Worth INR 55 Lakh; Truck Driver Among 4 Arrested.

Probe Reveals China Connection

An investigation by the Delhi police also revealed a China connection in the alleged fraud. An analysis of the transactions, call records, and internet logs revealed that the trio had connections to Noida and Guwahati. Cops said that a few Chinese suspects were also involved in the fraud. Cops suspect a network of Chinese fraudsters who are running the operation from China to have played a role in the cyber fraud. They also said that the trio also looted another INR 23 crore through various means online. Further investigation is underway.

