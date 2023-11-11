A fire broke out in a building located in Chandni Chowk, Kolkata, West Bengal, on November 11, triggering a rapid response from multiple fire tenders. Video footage shared by news agency ANI captures the intense firefighting efforts, with thick black smoke enveloping the scene. Presently, ongoing efforts are underway to bring the fire under control. The cause and origins of the fire remain unknown as authorities work to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts At Residential Building in Ultadanga, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts in Kolkata's Chandni Chowk

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire breaks out in a building in Chandni Chowk in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/pSJS32tSrb — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

