India News | West Bengal Government Removes Board Appointees, Scraps Age-based Extensions in Departments

Kolkata (West bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Monday ordered the immediate termination of all nominated members, directors, and chairpersons in non-statutory bodies, boards, and public sector undertakings (PSUs) of the State Government. The directive also ended re-employment and extensions for officials serving beyond 60

The services of the officials who are engaged by the government of West Bengal after their superannuation have also been terminated.

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The order reads, "I am directed to request you that necessary action to immediately terminate the tenures of the nominated Members/ Directors/ Chairpersons of different Boards, Organizations, non-statutory bodies and public sector undertakings of the State Government under your department may be taken from your end."

"I am further directed to state that the tenure of officers/officials who are on re-employment/ extension of service beyond the normal age of superannuation (60 years) in different Departments under the State Government may also be terminated immediately. This issues with the approval of the competent authority," the order stated.

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Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, in a meeting with MLAs and District Magistrates, also directed the officials to implement the "Annapurna Bhandaar" scheme from June 1, 2026.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari announced that the state government has begun the process of transferring land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the India-Bangladesh border.

The newly elected chief minister said that the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration.

Addressing media persons after the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at Nabanna in Howrah, Adhikari said the decision was among the key resolutions taken during the meeting.

"In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period," Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister said the first cabinet meeting with senior officials focused on governance priorities and development initiatives under the BJP's "double-engine government."

Adhikari also announced that central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya Yojana, would now be implemented in West Bengal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)