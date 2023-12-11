Barasat (WB), Dec 11 (PTI) A man was arrested with semi-automatic pistols in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Monday, police said.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested him from Gaipore Hospital More in Gobardanga police station area, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death by Stepfather Over Minor Issue in Jamia Nagar.

The man, identified as Jaman Mondal, was coming from Thakurnagar on a two-wheeler when personnel of the STF chased him and made the arrest, they added.

Four semi-automatic pistols with magazines were seized from him, police said.

Also Read | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Accuses CM Pinarayi Vijayan of 'Conspiring To Harm Him Physically'.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)