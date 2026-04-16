Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): Hardly bothering about the political heatup in West Bengal, buzzing with issues like polarisation, demographic change, infiltration, and religion, a Muslim couple in the state's Purba Medinipur district is busy preserving the centuries-old art 'Patachitra' that narrates Krishana Leela, events of Ramayan, and social issues through a unique style of drawing and songs.

Stating that humanity is above religion, Kalpana Chitrakar, a President Award recipient, and her husband, Noordin Chitrakar, a national-level awardee, present a glaring example of unity in diversity. Moreover, the couple also sings songs related to Krishna Leela, events of Ramayan and Goddess Durga in full devotion while unveiling the paintings based on Hindu mythology.

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Notably, the song sung by artists is known as 'Pater Gaan"--a traditional folk song sung by artists at the time of unveiling the Patachitra.

"We are artists, and an artist has no religion. As a human, a person should work for humanity. We should work in unity. An individual's first religion is to work for humanity," said Noordin, adding that he wanted everyone in India to live happily and prosperously.

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He further elaborated that his grandfather, father, and mother were practising this art, which is painting coupled with song based on Krishna Leela, Ramayan, Goddess Durga, and others.

Through this art form, we also raise awareness about social issues like child marriage, plantation, safe drive-save life, women empowerment, Tsunami and others, added Noordin.

To preserve this centuries-old art form, the government at the centre as well as the state should provide artists a platform so that it could be displayed worldwide, he said.

He also urged the young generation to learn and choose Patachitra to ensure its preservation.

"I received a national award in 2016 and feel delighted to engage myself in this art. Patachitra is in my blood and generation," said Kalpana Chitrakar, pointing out that the availability of a suitable market will be very helpful to us.

When asked about where she learned about Patachitra and songs related to Krishna Leela, events of Ramayan and others, Kalpana said, "As I stated earlier, this art is in my blood. This art was practised by my grandfather, father and mother. Moreover, my husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law were also engaged in this art."

She further elaborated that the government gives them a platform in the form of Surajkund Mela, Delhi Haat, and others. Hosting more such events will be beneficial for artists. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)