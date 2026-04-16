Employees at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik have been instructed to work from home following allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the company’s local office. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure employee safety and convenience, according to company sources.

Officials said the directive was issued on Thursday, April 16, with employees at the Nashik unit temporarily shifting to remote work, news agency ANI reported. The development comes amid growing concerns linked to the allegations, although no detailed official statement outlining the nature or scope of the complaints has been released so far. TCS Nashik Case: Tata Sons Launches Group-Wide Workplace Conduct Review, Says Report.

Sources within TCS said the move to remote working was aimed at maintaining a safe working environment while the situation is being assessed. The company has not publicly confirmed specific details of the allegations but indicated that employee well-being remains a priority.

The decision affects staff at the Nashik facility, though it is unclear how long the work-from-home arrangement will remain in place. How 6 Women Cops Went Undercover To Crack Nashik TCS Case.

The allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion have surfaced recently, prompting internal attention and precautionary steps. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any formal investigation or involvement of law enforcement agencies at this stage.

Further clarity is expected as the situation develops and authorities or the company provide additional updates.

TCS, India’s largest IT services company, typically follows structured protocols in response to workplace concerns, including internal inquiries and compliance measures. The current move is being viewed as an interim step while the company evaluates the situation. Employees have been advised to continue operations remotely until further notice.

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