Kolkata, Sept 1 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday reported 210 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, according to the Health Department.

The state has so far reported 21,07,260 cases and 21,468 deaths, it said.

Also Read | Assam Govt To Provide One Lakh Jobs Soon, Says Official.

There are 2,418 active cases in the state at present.

In the last 24 hours, 314 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 20,83,274.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Class 3 Boy Sodomised by Class 10 Student at Government School in Madhu Vihar.

The new cases were recorded after testing 9,184 samples.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)