Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) was recognised at the national level for reforms in the 150-year-old tramways, e-governance in the bus ticketing system and turnaround of water transport, an official said on Friday.

The WBTC received national-level silver for citizen-friendly reforms of tramways, orders of merit for e-governance in bus ticketing and turnaround of water transport at the Skoch Awards, he said.

Also Read | Germany Considers Electricity Price Cap to Support Industry.

WBTC got recognition for making trams popular among youth and relevant again using small interventions like a tram library, a tram art gallery, the creation of colour-coded tram maps, free wifi on trams, QR payments, e-ticketing in trams and conversion of an old unusable space into a museum of sorts, called the Tram World, the official said.

Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty said, "It is great news that our work has been recognised at the national level. The department is working hard to make more citizen-centric policies and schemes. I congratulate West Bengal Transport Corporation for this achievement."

Also Read | France National Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Set To Attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris, Here’s Why His Attendance Is Significant for Indo-French Ties.

WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said, "It is heartening to see the team's hard work being recognised."

WBTC has digitised its ticketing system for buses, which has reduced leakage and improved revenue, the official said.

"WBTC has been able to bring innovation in the water transport sector by introducing river cruises at Rs 39 only, and also other interventions such as the boat library," a statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)