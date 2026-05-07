India News | When Our Desire for Peace is Considered Weakness India Acts with Operation Sindoor: Air Marshal AK Bharati

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Awadesh Kumar Bharati on Thursday described Operation Sindoor as India's response when its commitment to peace is perceived as weakness and its restraint is mistaken for inaction.

Addressing a press briefing marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal Bharati said India has always followed the philosophy of "live and let live." However, he added that whenever this spirit is violated, the nation responds with decisive and uncompromising action. According to him, Operation Sindoor reflects that resolve through a calibrated yet forceful response.

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He stated that while the country cannot bring back the citizens killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, it can ensure that such incidents are not repeated. He noted that Operation Sindoor, which currently remains paused, was launched with that objective in mind.

"We cannot bring back our fellow countrymen who were massacred in cold blood on 22nd April 2025, but we can certainly resolve to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Operation Sindoor, which remains paused, is an effort towards that resolve. Since times immemorial, we have lived by the simple philosophy of "live and let live," but when our desire for peace is mistaken for weakness and our silence is taken as absence, there is no choice but to act," Air Marshal Bharati said.

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Air Marshal Bharti further said the operation was carried out with clear strategic direction and full operational freedom for the armed forces. He emphasised that the mission targeted terror infrastructure in both PoJK and Pakistan, describing it as a decisive operation against those responsible and their supporters.

"And when we act, there are no half measures; it is decisive, it is lethal, and it translates into Operation Sindoor--a decisive yet calibrated response targeting the perpetrators and their backers. As Rajiv has alluded, going into this operation, our high directions were very, very clear. The objective was clear, and the forces were given full operational freedom," said Air Marshal Bharati.

Air Marshal Bharti further said the operation was carried out with clear strategic direction and full operational freedom for the armed forces. He emphasised that the mission targeted terror infrastructure in both PoJK and Pakistan, describing it as a decisive operation against those responsible and their supporters. '

Calling the Pahalgam attack an act beyond adequate condemnation, the Deputy Chief of Air Staff highlighted the role of coordination among the armed forces throughout the operation. He said the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), comprising the CDS and the three service chiefs, carefully evaluated every option and calibrated each decision before the joint operation was launched.

"Jointness was built into this operation from conceptualisation to execution. The COSC, which comprises the CDS and three service chiefs, deliberated every option and calibrated every decision. Thus, with an absolute clarity of action, a successful joint operation was launched to destroy the terror infrastructure in PoJK as well as in Pakistan itself," said Air Marshal Bharati.

He added that when the first strike was carried out in the early hours of May 7, 2025, it symbolised the determination and resolve of the Indian people. According to him, the action represented partial justice for the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attack and similar incidents in the past.

"When that first weapon hit the target on the early morning of 7th May 2025, that decisive flash was the strength and resolve of the people of India being projected into the enemy heartland. It was partial justice being served to the families of the victims of that horrendous massacre in Pahalgam and many such incidents before that," he said.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm.

In the aftermath of Operation SINDOOR, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multilayered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains.

In every single domain of Operation Sindoor there was operational synergy between the forces and fully supported by the Government, agencies and departments.

The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea--a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base, with visual evidence of damage presented during official briefings.

The Air Force's robust air defence environment proved pivotal in protecting Indian airspace during retaliatory drone and UAV attacks from across the border. The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system and legacy platforms like the Pechora and OSA-AK were deployed effectively in a layered defence grid. The IAF's Integrated Air Command and Control System enabled real-time coordination of air assets, allowing Indian forces to neutralise aerial threats efficiently and maintain net-centric operations throughout the conflict.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army demonstrated its preparedness and effectiveness in both defensive and offensive roles. The Army's air defence units worked in tandem with the Air Force, deploying a wide array of systems ranging from shoulder-fired MANPADS and LLAD guns to long-range SAMs. These units were instrumental in countering waves of drones and loitering munitions launched by Pakistan. Despite Pakistan's unrelenting efforts to inflict damage, Indian forces succeeded in ensuring the security of both military and civilian infrastructure.

The Indian Navy played a critical role in asserting maritime dominance during Operation SINDOOR. Operating as a composite networked force, the Navy deployed its Carrier Battle Group (CBG) equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and airborne early warning helicopters. This ensured persistent surveillance and real-time identification of threats across the maritime domain. The CBG maintained a powerful air defence shield that prevented hostile aerial incursions, especially from the Makran coast.

The Navy's presence created a strong deterrent and effectively bottled-up Pakistani air elements along their western seaboard, denying them any operational space. Naval pilots conducted round-the-clock sorties, further demonstrating India's readiness and strategic reach in the region. The Navy's ability to establish uncontested control over the seas also validated its anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence capabilities in a complex threat environment.

During Operation Sindoor, the Border Security Force (BSF) also played a critical role in thwarting a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. BSF troops noticed suspicious movement in the early hours and swiftly responded, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. In the ensuing encounter, the BSF successfully neutralised at least two infiltrators and recovered arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

The operation underscored the BSF's vigilance, operational preparedness, and its crucial role in maintaining border security during heightened tensions. Operation Sindoor was thus not just a tactical success but a strategic statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)