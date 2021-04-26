New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed concern over a wildfire spreading in Mizoram and hoped that the state would overcome the devastation.

"Mizoram is in the grip of a massive wildfire. My prayers and wishes for the people of the state to overcome the devastation," he said in a post on Telegram.

"The whole nation stands in solidarity with you," he added.

Forest fires broke out in at least five districts -- Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Siaha and Serchhip -- in Mizoram.

Of the five districts, Lunglei and Lawngtlai districts are the worst affected.

However, no human casualty has been reported so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)