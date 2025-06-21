  • Tech
    India News | Whole World Accepting Yoga Which Was Earlier Confined to India: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "Yoga is universal in nature. Yoga connects the mind and the body. This is something which belongs to the entire humanity. It was confined to India, but our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took it to the whole world. Now it is for the world, and the world is accepting it," Governor Bose told ANI.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 21, 2025 10:26 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Whole World Accepting Yoga Which Was Earlier Confined to India: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose
    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (Photo/ANI)

    Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose highlighted how the practice of Yoga was earlier "confined to India," and the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread it internationally has led to people accept it the world over.

    As part of the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the effort to promote a healthy lifestyle while performing Yoga with others in Vishakapatnam, Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, multiple other Chief Ministers and Union Ministers are participating in Yoga events in their respective cities.

    Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

    "Yoga is universal in nature. Yoga connects the mind and the body. This is something which belongs to the entire humanity. It was confined to India, but our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took it to the whole world. Now it is for the world, and the world is accepting it," Governor Bose told ANI.

    Bose also congratulated ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning the Paris Diamond League, adding, "Congratulations Neeraj, you have brought laurel to yourself, glory to the nation. The entire nation is with you. We share your success as our own success."

    Also Read | President Murmu Birthday: President Droupadi Murmu Breaks Down in Tears As Visually Impaired Students Sing on Her Birthday, Says 'They Sang From Their Heart' (Watch Videos).

    The Governor also participated in the event organised at Kolkata's Raj Bhavan today, with multiple students being called to participate in the event.

    Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also took part in a Yoga session in Kolkata.

    Earlier today, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, extended wishes on the International Yoga Day and urged everyone to do Yoga regularly to stay healthy.

    Speaking to the media about today, Mandviya said, "I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Yoga is our culture, and it should be included in our everyday life. I urge everyone to perform Yoga regularly to stay healthy."

    Meanwhile, while addressing the public gathering in Vishakapatnam as part of the Yoga Day program, PM Modi urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

    The Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity. "I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being."

    The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
