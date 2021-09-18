New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): A day after the highest single-day vaccination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked without naming any political party why some political parties had developed a "fever" when the country administered 2.5 crore vaccine doses.

PM Modi interacted with a doctor during his address to healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries of Goa. They discussed the possible side effects of vaccines. The PM said, "I have heard of vaccine beneficiaries developing side effects. However, for the first time, I saw that a political party developed fever late last night after India achieved its vaccination record. Is there any logic to this?" the Prime Minister asked.

PM Modi interacted virtually with healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries in Goa. Earlier this week, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared that 100 per cent of Goa's population had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Prime Minister reaction comes after the senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted asking why we had to wait until the PM's birthday.

"Happy and grateful that 2.5 crore vaccinations were administered vaccines yesterday But why did we have to wait until the PM's birthday? Suppose the PM's birthday was on December 31 then would the 2.5 crore vaccinations have been done only on the last day of the year? Vaccination is not like cutting a cake on a birthday," he tweeted.

He also said, "Vaccination is a programme, it is a process. It has to be accelerated every day, not scale a peak on a birthday. Sobering thoughts: a) one-third of the adult population has yet to receive its FIRST dose. b) Only 21% has been FULLY vaccinated."

"BJP ruled states -- UP, MP, Gujarat and Karnataka -- "perform" on the PM's birthday and vaccinate many times the daily average. On other days, they are "non-performing" states. I wish the PM celebrated his birthday every day," said Chidambaram

After Chidambaram's tweet, Rahul also said that "Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations. This pace is what our country needs."

On Friday India set a world record by administering 2.5 crore jabs in a single day. Earlier, on August 31, India administered 1.41 crore doses in a single day. (ANI)

