New Delhi, September 18: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD forecast said that under the influence of a low-pressure area and its associated cyclonic circulation, widespread rainfall with heavy showers is very likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Apart from these states, rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall & isolated heavy falls over Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal from September 18 to 20, 2021. Delhi Monsoon 2021 Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Warns of Heavy Rainfall in National Capital.

The IMD said that rainfall activity over Gujarat is likely to increase from September 19. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat and East Rajasthan during September 19-21, 2021. The weather forecast said widespread rainfall with heavy showers is very likely over Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh till September 21. "Light to moderated isolated/scattered rainfall activity likely over rest parts of northwest India during next 5 days", the IMD said.

In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that a low-pressure area lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan. It is likely to become less marked during the next 24 hours. Also, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours and then move west-northwestwards during subsequent 2-3 days," the IMD said.

