New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Advocate of Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case on Friday questioned the probe agencies why is his client being called a "history-sheeter" when he is not convicted in any case.

Anant Malik, Sukesh's Counsel said: "The case did not start with a complainant walking into court with a complaint. Aditi Singh's CDRs were being examined and showed calls from senior govt officials.. investigation revealed that these spoofed calls were made using an app which shows the call from some other number".

Anant Malik questions why Aditi Singh gave money to someone she didn't know.

A narrative is being created of a known conman, Malik argued in the court.

Sukesh Counsel questions the enforcement directorates case against him, adding, "His client is not convicted in any case but being called a history-sheeter".

"I will go into the chargesheet details. the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions are strict. We have to see the antecedents," Malik argued during the hearing.

"I have never been convicted in any case, yet the ED says I'm a history-sheeter, part of organised crime.. how can that be said,"Sukesh said through Video conferencing.

"Allegations regarding the promise to bring Star Allu Arjun to an event or giving tickets to police officials is not a crime," Sukesh said.

"One allegation is that he promised to bring Allu Arjun to an event. Is that organised crime? They say he took police personnel via flight. Are these part of organised crime? This is the narrative that the ED sets up,"Ananat Malik argued.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez also appeared before the court physically during the proceedings. She was granted bail in the matter earlier by the same court.

Earlier ED in the case submitted that the applicant is in receipt of proceeds of crime, which has partly been provisionally attached and the remaining is yet to be identified. Thus, it is averred that disposing off the proceeds of the crime yet to be attached by the applicant cannot be ruled out.

Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

She had earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning in a money-laundering investigation against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. (ANI)

