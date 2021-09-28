New India [India], September 28 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the Delhi Government will hold a Wildlife Conservation Awareness Campaign from October 2 to October 8 in order to sensitise people on the preservation of the environment.

While addressing a press conference, Rai said, "Between 2 October to 8 October, we will hold a Van Jeev Sanrakshan Abhiyan programme at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. Activities will be carried out to sensitise people."

"We are committed to preserving the environment. Alongside the Green belt, forest animals are affected greatly. Pollution by humans releases gases that are really harmful," he said.

He said that 22.32 lakh out of 33 Lakh tree plantation target has been achieved. The government plans to plant the rest of the trees by March 2022.

Talking about the tree plantations over the years, he added, "When the fight against pollution was started by the Kejriwal government, in 2015-16, 16,51,000 trees were planted, in 2016-17, 24,75,000 trees were planted, in 2017-18, 16,00,000 trees were planted, in 2018-19, 28,95,000 trees were planted and in 2019-20, 28,70,000 trees were planted. In the previous Kejriwal government of 2015-2020, a total of 1,15,00,000 trees were planted in 5 years in Delhi. Last year we planted 32,40,000 trees and this year we have planted 22 lakh trees so far. Therefore, in the last seven years, the Kejriwal government has planted 1,70,00,000 saplings."

"In 2019, the report by the Forest Survey of India stated that Delhi had 21.88 per cent of its area was under the green belt. In 2015, the total area of Delhi was 1483 sq. kilometres. Out of this, 325 sq. kilometre green belt was developed in Delhi which amounted to 21.88 per cent of the area. Since 2015, almost 1 crore 70 lakh plants have been planted in Delhi. These reports have been used in meetings with other departments. Every department has appointed different agencies, like Forest Research Institute Dehradun, Pusa Institute, among others. A third-party audit is going on for these," Rai said on Green cover target completion in Delhi.

He said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Public Works Department (PWD), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Delhi Jal Board are among those 19 departments which are working collaboratively to plant trees in Delhi. (ANI)

