Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's revised directive on the humane treatment of stray dogs, specifically, their feeding in designated areas, followed by sterilisation and immunisation, affirming that the state government will ensure its proper implementation.

"We will work according to the SC order and ensure it is implemented in the state," Pathak told ANI.

Furthermore, addressing comments from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gaya in Bihar, Pathak characterised remarks from both the RJD and Samajwadi Party as stemming from frustration.

He asserted confidently that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in Bihar.

"Parties like the RJD and the Samajwadi Party are in frustration. NDA will form the government in Bihar," he stated.

The remark followed Lalu Yadav's quip that PM Modi was in Bihar to perform the political "pind daan" of JDU's and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political careers.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, during a rally in Gaya Ji launched an attack on the opposition and criticised the rule of the previous governments of RJD and Congress in the state.

The Prime Minister took a swipe at the RJD's governance in Bihar as "an era of darkness."

"Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD)... They had pushed the entire state into darkness. There was no education or employment. So many generations were forced to migrate. RJD considers the people of Bihar only as their vote bank. They want nothing to do with their life, sorrows, or respect," he said.

Further, the Prime Minister further targeted Congress, citing its historical disdain for the people of Bihar.

"A Congress CM had said that he will not let people of Bihar enter his state. No one can forget Congress' hate for the people of Bihar. Despite seeing the Congress' misbehaviour with the people of Bihar, the RJD were in deep slumber. Bihar's NDA government is giving answers to the hateful campaign of Congress and RJD. NDA is working hard so that the youth of Bihar can get employment here in their state, so that they get respect and they are able to stay with their parents," the Prime Minister stated.

Notably, the assembly elections in Bihar are expected to take place between October and November. However, the dates for the polls have not been announced yet. (ANI)

