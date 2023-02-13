New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a windy Monday morning with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at around 22 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's air quality index read 119.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

