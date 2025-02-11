Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): Winter chill continues to grip Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar and several other towns experience inclement weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures remained low, with chances of rain or snow adding to the cold conditions.

The temperature recorded on Tuesday morning in Srinagar was 4.6 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 14.0 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is forecasted to be 4 14.0 degrees Celsius today, with the possibility of rain or snow.

Visuals from Dal Lake showed a large number of tourists arriving to enjoy the winter season.

As per the IMD, the temperature recorded in Gulmarg was -3.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 1.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal 5.2 degrees Celsius and Kupwara was 3.9 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, amid a thick blanket of snow and plummeting temperatures, Indian Army personnel conducted patrolling operations in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district to ensure security in the region.

On February 9, the 'Lal Draman Winter Festival-2025' which was organised in Doda district by the District Administration and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, attracted thousands of visitors, including tourists, locals, officials, and media to witness this celebration of culture, adventure, and natural beauty.

Lal Draman, a serene meadow in the picturesque Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, came alive with the much-anticipated winter festival.

The event brought together thousands of visitors and locals, showcasing the beauty and vibrant culture of Lolab Valley of Kupwara district.

The festival, which aimed to celebrate the winter season and promote the region's scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, featured a series of exhilarating activities.

The region has recently gone through the extreme and harsh weather conditions Chillai Kalan. It was started on December 21 and ended on January 31.

It is a period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow. The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. (ANI)

