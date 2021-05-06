Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 6 (ANI): Odisha registered 10,521 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday morning.

The state also recorded 16 COVID-related deaths while 6,176 COVID-infected patients recovered from the infection over the last 24 hours.

According to the official health bulletin, the state has 81,585 active COVID-19 cases.

The state conducted 1,03,674,18 tests so far and 41,640,3 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Of the fresh cases, 5,945 were detected among people in quarantine, and 4576 were local contacts, the bulletin further said.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda district accounted for the most number of cases with 1,477. (ANI)

