Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) On the second day in row, Dharavi slum colony on Wednesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,737, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

With 2,380 of the total 2,737 patients already recovered from the infection, the slum sprawl is now left with only 97 active cases, he said.

The civic body stopped sharing data on fatalities in Dharavi, once a COVID-19 hotspot, since June.

