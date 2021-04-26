New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city Health Department.

The capital recorded over 20,201 fresh cases. With the these cases, the national capital's cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to over 10.47 lakh and the toll stands at 14,628, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 35.02 per cent, it added.

The tally of active cases in the city is at 92,358.

A significant number of patients, 22,055, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

A total of 57,690 tests, including over 18,000 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added.

A total of 43,637 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries included 31,888 people who took the first dose and 11,749 people who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 29,104.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)