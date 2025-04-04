New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that his party had ended the education mafia. However, within a month of BJP rule, the education mafia returned in the national capital.

On the reported fee hike in Delhi's private schools, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to X and wrote, "In ten years, we didn't allow private schools in Delhi to hike their fees arbitrarily. We ended the education mafia. Within just a month of their government taking over, the education mafia has returned."

"In the last 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal's government had rooted out the private education mafia in Delhi -- but with the BJP government coming to power, it has returned. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pointed out that private schools have hiked fees by 20 per cent - 82 per cent, and while parents are protesting against it, the BJP government is standing with the wealthy school owners," an Aam Aadmi Party statement claimed.

Former Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia has alleged that within two months of forming the government in the national capital, the BJP has already given the education mafia a free run.

In a post on X, Sisodia said, "It hasn't even been two months since BJP took power in Delhi, and they've already handed a free run to the education mafia. Thousands of parents today are deeply anxious about their children's future. BJP has let private schools run wild. They've been given a free hand to increase fees -- and some schools have gone to the extreme, hiking fees by up to 82%. Parents who can't afford this increased fee -- their children are not even being allowed to enter the classroom."

"What kind of governance is this? What kind of government does this? Why does the BJP hate education so much? Why does it keep conspiring to crush the future of children? We spent the last 10 years working tirelessly to fix Delhi's education system, put a stop to the arbitrariness of private schools, and ensured every child got the right to quality and free education," he added.

"But the moment BJP came to power, they've been hell-bent on dismantling and destroying this entire system. First, they slashed the education budget -- attacked Delhi's most exemplary, most modern, and most welfare-driven education model. And now, by giving a free pass to the private school mafia, they're out to break the backs of thousands of families. This isn't just a battle over fees -- this is a battle for the future of our country," Sisodia said in the post.

During a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the AAP government in Delhi had brought many benefits to the poor and marginalized, and the BJP cannot deny this.

"For the last few years, the BJP has been running a false propaganda among Delhiites, saying that only the poor benefited from AAP's work -- what did the middle class get?" he said.

He added, "Now, ever since the BJP government came to power in Delhi, uninterrupted 24-hour electricity -- which primarily helped the middle class -- has started to disappear. And now, from April 1, with the new academic session starting in private schools, the middle class has suffered a second major blow in the form of massive fee hikes. Almost all private schools in Delhi have increased their fees by 20 to 82 per cent." (ANI)

