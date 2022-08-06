Yavatmal, Aug 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was killed and five others injured on Saturday when lightning struck them at a farm in Ghatanji village in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, an official said.

In a similar incident, 21 goats were killed in Mandvi village in the Yavatmal district in the evening, he added.

