As India gear up to celebrate the 75 majestic years of Independence on 15 August 2022, the nation has already begun online commemoration! The honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has urged the citizens to put the National Tricolour Flag as their profile pictures on social media accounts from 2 August to 15 August. The government initiated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which gave all the people the liberty to hoist India's national ensign in their homes by adhering to certain terms and conditions. Modi made the momentous announcement on his 91st edition of Mann ki Baat radio show on Sunday, 31 July 2022. Tricolour as Social Media Profile Pictures For 'Har Ghar Tiranga;' Here's How To Change DPs of Your WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Account.

The Prime Minister also stated that the updating profile image campaign will pay homage to the Indian freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya who had designed the tricolour flag. Let's join the mass movement by first changing the WhatsApp profile picture. To update the WhatsApp messenger DP, follow the below steps. Tiranga DP Set by PM Modi on Social Media Handles, View Profile Pictures of India's Tricolour Flag For 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement.

Steps To Change WhatsApp Profile Picture:

1. Go to the 'Setting' option and choose 'Profile Photo'.

2. Tap the 'Gallery' option to choose any pre-downloaded photo and save.

3. You can move and scale the picture and choose how you would like your contacts to see it.

Here are a few Tiranga HD images and display pictures that you can download for free.

National Flag HD Images

Tiranga Flag WhatsApp Profile Pic (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Tiranga Profile Pictures

Tiranga Flag WhatsApp Profile Pic (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Tricolour Flag HD Pic

Tiranga Flag WhatsApp Profile Pic (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian National Flag DP

Tiranga Flag WhatsApp Profile Pic (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Tiranga Flag WhatsApp Profile Pic

Tiranga Flag WhatsApp Profile Pic (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Watch: Har Ghar Tiranga Movement By GOI

The movement to make people change their profile pictures on social media platforms aims to build a personal connection between citizens and their basic duties to the nation. Each time you or your contact see the Tiranaga on your profile picture, it will remind them about their national responsibilities and invoke a feeling of patriotism.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2022 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).