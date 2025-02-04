Tirupati, Feb 3 (PTI) A septuagenarian woman on Monday donated Rs 50 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreyas (SV Balamandir) Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which she saved over the past 35 years.

C Mohana from Renigunta donated the amount from the savings she made while working in the development and disaster management sector under various capacities across Kosovo, Albania, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and India, including in the United Nations.

Also Read | Patna Accident: Chaos on Marine Drive After 6 Vehicles Collide With Each Other, None Hurt.

“A septuagenarian donor (Mohana) has donated every penny she has saved in the last 35 years of her service in various positions…towards the welfare of orphan and poor children studying in the TTD educational institution,” said a press release from the temple body.

She handed over the donation in the form of a demand draft to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary in Tirumala.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: After Indore, MP Government To Launch Anti-Begging Drive in Bhopal.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)