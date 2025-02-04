Patna, February 3: A major road accident involving six vehicles occurred on Monday near Sabhyata Dwar, under the jurisdiction of the Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna. The crash led to chaos at the scene, though bystanders managed to escape unscathed. According to initial investigations, the accident was triggered when a battery-powered vehicle suddenly stopped to avoid hitting a biker.

An Innova, approaching at high speed from behind, collided with the battery car. Before the four trailing cars could apply brakes, they crashed into the divider and each other, resulting in significant vehicle damage and minor injuries to occupants. Some injured individuals were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment, where they were reported to be out of danger. Buxar Road Accident: 12 Devotees Injured After Pickup Van Crashes Into Electric Pole in Bihar.

However, two occupants of one of the cars fled the scene before authorities arrived. "I was standing near Sabhyata Dwar when I heard a loud crash. Rushing to the spot, I saw six cars had collided, and a couple was injured," an eyewitness recounted. Ranjit Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Gandhi Maidan Traffic Police Station, confirmed the incident.

“On the newly built Marine Drive in Patna, a car hit the divider while trying to save a motorcyclist. This led to a chain collision of multiple vehicles at high speed. The injured are receiving medical treatment, and we have seized three cars for further investigation,” he stated. Aurangabad Road Accident: 3 Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Collision Between 2 Bikes in Bihar.

The impact of the crash left bystanders in shock, and the high-speed nature of the collision raised concerns about road safety in the area. Fortunately, no pedestrians were affected. The accident also led to a temporary traffic jam on Marine Drive. Upon receiving reports of the incident, police arrived at the scene, seized three vehicles, and initiated further legal action. Authorities are investigating the case to determine accountability and prevent similar accidents in the future. “An FIR of rash and negligence driving was registered at Gandhi Maidan police station and the investigation is underway,” Ranjit Kumar said.

