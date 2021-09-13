Muzaffarnagar, Sep 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was electrocuted in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Atalipur village that falls under Kairana police station Sunday when the victim, Puja, received a shock while handling a table fan.

Also Read | NEET Solver Gang Busted in Varanasi, Vegetable Seller’s Daughter Arrested for Taking NEET 2021 Exam For Someone Else For Rs 5 Lakh.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)