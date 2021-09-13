Varanasi, September 13: Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a solver gang in the NEET exams. The UP police arrested Banaras Hindu University student and her mother. The arrested was made when the student was allegedly writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination for someone else at an exam centre in Varanasi. The accused arrested have been identified as Julie, a BDS student of BHU, and her mother, Babita Kumari. Julie's father is a vegetable seller in Patna. Student Suicide Over NEET Echoes in Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM MK Stalin Introduces Bill to Exempt TN from Entrance Test.

The student was writing the exam at Saint Francis School in Varanasi. The mastermind of the solver gang "PK" is from Bihar's capital Patna. The UP police formed a team to nab the people involved in the solver gang. The police reportedly had inputs that members of the solver gang would appear in the NEET exam. The arrested student is a resident of Patna's Sandalpur Vaishnavi Colony. Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill to Scrap NEET Exam And Enable Admissions to MBBS Based on Class 12 Marks.

During questioning, the girl confessed to her crime and revealed that she was paid Rs five lakh for appearing in the NEET exam in place of someone else. "The girl is being questioned, and her mobile phone has been seized to identify and arrest other members of the solver gang," reported CNN News18 quoting a police officer part of the crime branch as saying.

Notably, taking advantage of the poor financial condition of Julie's family, the solver gang offered them the money. Rs five lakh would have been given to Julie's family once she leaves the exam centre. Apart from Babita and Jilies, the police also arrested two men in connection with the case. The police also suspect the involvement of a Lucknow doctor in the racket.

The NEET exam 2021 for the Undergraduate students was conducted on Sunday, September 12, 2021, across various centres in India. The NEET-UG 2021 exam was also be held in Kuwait City and Dubai. There were reportedly 53 centres in Varanasi, and over 30,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

