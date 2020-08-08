Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A woman filed a complaint against the superintendent of Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada alleging sexual harassment, at the Disha Police Station on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

"A woman had joined as a data entry operator at the new Government General Hospital, Vijaywada in April this year. She has been on COVID-19 duty. On Friday night, she has made a complaint at Disha Police Station against Hospital Superintendent. She alleged that the superintendent has been sexually harassing her, as she did not yield to him, she is removed from the job," said VV Naidu, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Disha Police station.

The woman submitted some photographs and audio recordings to the police. The police have filed a case under Section 354A of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT act.

The investigation into the case is underway, police said. (ANI)

