Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) A woman and her child died and two others were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, the state disaster management department said.

The landslide occurred above Hadsar in Chamba district on Wednesday evening, the department added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Kills Self With Three Daughters by Jumping in Front of Train Over Family Disputes in Ujjain.

The injured have been admitted to Bharmour hospital.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | ONGC Inks Deal With ExxonMobil for Deepwater Exploration on East, West Coasts of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)