Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) An elderly woman was injured following an attack by a wild elephant at Farabari slum area of Siliguri in West Bengal, a forest department official said on Monday.

The jumbo, which strayed from the nearby forest, attacked the woman when she was standing outside her house on Sunday night, critically injuring her, he said.

Also Read | 'Pakistan's Airbases Still in ICU': PM Narendra Modi Says Operation Sindoor Is a Mission to Protect Humanity, End Terrorism.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the Siliguri district hospital, and her condition is stated to be serious.

The official added that the department is undertaking steps to prevent incidents of man-animal conflict in the area.

Also Read | 'Amit Shah Should Resign': Congress Alleges Union Home Minister 'Failed Most Miserably' in Restoring Normalcy in Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)