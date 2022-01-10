Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) A landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday morning, leaving an elderly woman dead, a senior state disaster management official said.

The Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the incident took place in Bannu village.

The deceased has been identified as 77-year-old Banti Devi.

