Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death after feeding poisonous food to her two minor children in Banswara district of Rajasthan.

Pari mixed some poisonous substance in the food of her daughter Alka (7) and son Alpe (4) on Sunday night and fed it to them before hanging herself from the ceiling fan, said Kushangar police station SHO Pradeep Kumar on Monday.

Also Read | Smaaash, Promoted by Sachin Tendulkar, Closes Its Gaming Centres Amid Financial Crisis Due to Lockdown.

He said matter came to light on Monday after which the three bodies were shifted to the local hospital.

“The woman's husband lives in Kuwait and she was living here with two children. Reasons of the suicide are not clear,” he said, adding, that the matter is being probed.

Also Read | CET to be Conducted by National Recruitment Agency From September 2021 Onwards: Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)