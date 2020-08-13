Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI): A two-month-old baby was allegedly sold off by his mother for Rs 45,000 to make both ends meet after husband walks out on her, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the man who returned to her, the infant was traced and six people, including the mother, were arrested, the police said.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

The woman, who was facing financial problems after her husband left their house following a quarrel with her on a petty issue on August 3, sold her son to meet her needs, they said.

On August 8, the man returned home and asked his wife about the baby. She told him that she had sold the baby through some mediators, they said, adding that the six were held based on the complaint from the baby's father. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. 081220 RMAIL

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Demands Withdrawal of EIA 2020 Draft, Tweets 'Nature Protects, if She is Protected'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)