New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A 45-year-old domestic help was shot dead in north Delhi's Wazirpur area on Friday, police said.

Police were informed around 1.10 pm about the murder of a woman. After reaching the third floor of a house in JJ colony, Wazirpur, police found the woman lying there with gunshot injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Housemaid Shot Dead in Wazirnagar; Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused.

She was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. She was identified as Salma who used to work at a beauty parlour in Karol Bagh and later started working as a domestic help, the DCP said.

Three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. A case has been registered at the Bharat Nagar police station. The accused has been identified and efforts are being made to nab him, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 5-Foot-Long Crocodile Rescued Near Mainpuri District; Released in Natural Habitat.

In another incident, on Friday around 9.40 am, the body of an unidentified male was found in the bushes in Dwarka Sector-19. A case of murder has been registered in Dwarka Sector-23 police station and teams are working on it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)